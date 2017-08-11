Moped riders spray bus with fire extinguisher
- 11 August 2017
- From the section London
A bus had to be evacuated when its driver was sprayed by a fire extinguisher.
Emergency Services were called to reports of a powdered substance being thrown at a bus in Whitton Road, Hounslow, at 11:00 BST.
Police say two people on a moped discharged the fire extinguisher into the bus. No arrests have been made.
The driver is being treated at the scene. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.