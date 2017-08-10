South London estate to be evacuated over safety fears

Image copyright Google Image caption Residents of the Ledbury estate have been told they will be evacuated over gas safety fears.

Hundreds of residents are to be evacuated from four tower blocks over safety fears.

Residents of the Ledbury estate in south-east London have been told they will have to move out after structural problems were found.

A survey, ordered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, found cracks in the walls leaving it vulnerable to "collapse" if a gas explosion occurred.

Southwark Council said it was doing "all it could" to help residents.

Gas supplies have been turned off and residents offered temporary hotplates to cook meals.

Southwark Council has written to residents of the estate near the Old Kent Road saying officials have arranged for them to use the shower facilities at any of the leisure centres in the borough if they provide proof of address.

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: "At every stage of this investigation, we have put residents' safety first, and acted on the best information available.

"We are doing all we can to provide residents with alternatives while the gas is turned off, and are working up a plan to permanently replace the gas with electric ovens, boilers etc. as part of the wider works, should that be necessary."

The blocks' gas supply was installed when they were built between 1968-1970. Soon after a gas explosion at the similarly constructed Ronan Point block killed four people.

The council confirmed that "strengthening works" - carried out on estates under government order across the UK in the wake of Ronan Point - may never have happened on the Ledbury.

Since 19 July the council has been offering £5,800 to move tenants to new flats by placing them at the head of the housing waiting list.