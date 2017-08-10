Three hurt after Borough Market business sent 'unidentified substance'

Image copyright Paul Dawson/PA Image caption Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the property in Stoney Street

Three people were injured after an envelope containing an "unidentified substance" was delivered to a business in London's Borough Market.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called after the package was discovered at Feng Sushi in Stoney Street at about 13:40 BST.

The building was evacuated as a precaution but Scotland Yard said it was not treating the incident as terror related.

No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Paul Dawson/PA Image caption A crime scene was set up around the evacuated building

The three people all suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

Local businessman Paul Dawson said he had been told by a community warden that "a white powder had been received" by the business.

He added the restaurant manager had said to him he had to close his shop because "something quite bad had happened".

The property was one of the locations targeted in the terror attack in June.