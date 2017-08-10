Wembley murder: Three jailed over 'dirty look' killing

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (l-r) Mukeh Kawa, Donald Davies and Ali Tas were all jail terms

Three men have been jailed for stabbing a student to death near Wembley Stadium over a row about a dirty look.

Djodjo Nsaka collapsed outside his halls of residence in north-west London after being attacked on 20 January.

Donald Davies and Mukeh Kawa, both 21 from Colindale, were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey and jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years.

Ali Tas, 21, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Tas, also from Colindale, was cleared of murder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Djodjo Nsaka was a student at Middlesex University

Mr Nsaka had returned home with two friends after a night out when they were set upon by Kawa, Davies and Tas.

The jury heard the students were attacked after they had earlier asked a female friend of Kawa's why he had given them a "screw-face" expression when they saw him at Middlesex University on 18 January.

After one of them told her that Kawa should "be humble", she said she would pass on the message - and the defendants later went in search of the three students.

"It had gone from pulling a face to 'I am going to kill him, bring him outside', within the course of a day," prosecutor William Boyce QC told the court.

Mr Nsaka's friends were able to flee when the group were attacked but the father of one was stabbed in the heart and died in the street.

In an impact statement, Mr Nsaka's father said the 19-year-old's death had "left an enormous void in our lives".

"Every day I get up with a heavy heart and look into the faces of my wife and children and watch as they struggle to get through life without their beloved Djodjo," Tuna Nsaka said.