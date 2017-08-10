Joshua Bwaly fatal stabbing: Two men charged with murder

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joshua Bwalya's family released this picture of him after he was named by police

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Bwaly in east London.

Joshua was stabbed to death last week following a disturbance at a party in Barking in what was described by police as a "cowardly" and "brutal" attack.

Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 19, from Stratford and Ayrton Ambrose, 19, from Peckham have been charged with murder.

An 18-year-old man has been bailed until September pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination of Joshua's body found he died from multiple stab wounds.

Mr Lashley-Weekes and Mr Ambrose have also been charged with the attempted murders of two young men aged 16 and 20.