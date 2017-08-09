Croydon stabbing: Second teen in 24 hours killed in London

Image caption The boy was found by officers in Georgia Road in Thornton Heath, Croydon

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in south London - the second fatal stabbing in the capital in 24 hours.

The boy was found by officers at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday in Georgia Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon.

He was confirmed dead at the scene shortly before midnight. There have been no arrests.

He is the 15th teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital this year and the second killed in 24 hours.

There were 12 fatal stabbings in 2016.

'Enough is enough'

Post-mortem tests on the boy killed in the latest attack will take place later this week. Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Councillor Alison Butler, deputy leader of Croydon Council, said: "I am devastated to hear another young man has lost his life to knife crime, and my thoughts are with the victim's family.

"This is happening all too frequently both in Croydon and across London - enough is enough."