Joseph Olopo death: Man guilty of Brent Cross stabbing

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death after a brawl near to a London Tube station.

Joseph Olopo, from Colindale, died in hospital after a fight between a number of people in Heathfield Gardens, near Brent Cross Tube station, on 17 February.

Jason De Sousa, 21, of no fixed address, was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date pending reports.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was later released with no further action taken against him