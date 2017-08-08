Man, 19, found stabbed to death in Old Kent Road

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called at about 02:00 BST to the Old Kent Road

Four people have been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police were called at about 02:00 BST to the Old Kent Road to reports of a disturbance.

The victim was found suffering stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.

Officers believe they know the identity of the deceased but await formal identification and confirmation next of kin have been informed.