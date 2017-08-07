Joshua Bwalya stabbing: Police make two arrests

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joshua Bwalya was found dead in Movers Lane, Barking

Two men have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in a "cowardly" attack in east London.

Joshua Bwalya, 16, was found dead when officers were called to Movers Lane, Barking on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said the attack was "a senseless act of violence" that "was not only cowardly, but brutal".

A man aged 18, and another male, whose age is currently unknown, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Multiple stab wounds

Both remain in custody at an east London police station.

A boy, 16, and a man, 20, were also injured during the attack.

Both were taken to different hospitals in the capital before they were arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

They were later released without further action.

A post-mortem examination of Joshua's body found multiple stab wounds were the cause of death.