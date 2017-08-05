Teenage moped rider dies in collision with car in London

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The moped collided with a car in London Road, Enfield

A teenage moped rider has been killed and his pillion passenger injured in a collision with a car in north London.

The emergency services were called to London Road, Enfield, in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene while his 19-year-old passenger is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.