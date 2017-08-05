Boy killed in Barking street stabbing named as Joshua Bwalya

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joshua Bwalya's family released this picture of him after he was named by police

A teenage boy stabbed to death in a "senseless" and "cowardly" attack in east London has been named by police.

Joshua Bwalya, who was 16, was found dead in the street when officers were called to Movers Lane, Barking, at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes of the Met Police said the attack was "a senseless act of violence" that "was not only cowardly, but brutal".

A boy, 16, and a man, 20, suspected of involvement were also injured.

Both were taken to different hospitals in the capital before they were arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The teenager has since been discharged and released on bail while inquiries continue.

The 20-year-old has also been discharged from hospital and is being held at a London police station.

A post-mortem examination of Joshua's body found multiple stab wounds were the cause of death.

Mr Holmes said: "I urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation to come forward and help us to bring Joshua's murderers to justice."