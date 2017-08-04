Rashan Charles death: Family 'raise concerns' with IPCC

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

The family of a man who died after a police chase in London have told the police watchdog they are concerned about its "openness and transparency".

Rashan Charles was followed by officers in Dalston on 22 July and became ill after putting an object in his mouth.

His family said they had "raised concerns" but expected investigators "to provide the answers we seek."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said a "paracetamol mix" had been found in his throat.

In a statement, the family said their "single objective is to establish what happened to Rashan... using all lawful means available".

"We have raised concerns with the IPCC about openness and transparency, which is regrettable at this early stage.

"We expect the IPCC to conduct an investigation to the highest possible standards, and to provide the answers we urgently seek."

Commenting on the package, the family said it "must not detract from our primary concern, which is to investigate the conduct of those involved in the incident that led to Rashan's death".

Image copyright PA Image caption Violence broke out in Kingsland Road during a protest over the death of Mr Charles

On Thursday, the IPCC said "a mixture of paracetamol and caffeine wrapped in plastic" had been found in the 20 year old's throat.

Last week the police watchdog said the evidence it had seen so far suggested the Mr Charles had been followed by a police officer into a shop on Kingsland Road.

The officer then restrained Mr Charles with the help of a member of the public, and attempts were made to remove an object from his mouth or throat.

His condition later deteriorated and a police medic was called to provide assistance before paramedics arrived.

Mr Charles' death has sparked a number of protests in east London, including one which turned violent.

The IPCC has said no cause of death has been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.