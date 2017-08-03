Jason Marshall killed man in Italy 'after bondage sex murder'

Image copyright Peter Fasoli/Facebook Image caption Peter Fasoli's death was filmed on a computer in his north London bungalow

A fake policeman who was filmed killing a man during a bondage sex session fled to Italy afterwards and murdered another man, a court has heard.

Jason Marshall stole cash and used Peter Fasoli's bank card to buy a ticket to Rome after attacking him in his Northolt home in January 2013.

When in Italy, the 28 year old, of East Ham, was found guilty of strangling one man with an electrical flex and trying to kill another, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Marshall denies murder.

Jurors have been shown video recorded on Mr Fasoli's hard drive showing how Mr Marshall allegedly tied up, gagged and smothered his victim with cling film.

Posing as a policeman, he then set fire to the one-bedroom bungalow to hide the murder and fled abroad, the Old Bailey heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption It was originally believed Mr Fasoli died in a fire in his bungalow

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors less than three weeks after Mr Fasoli died, Mr Marshall killed Vincenzo Iale, 67, in his flat in Rome.

On 3 February, just over a week later, he contacted Umberto Gismondi on a gay dating site and they arranged to meet for sex at the 54 year old's flat.

While there Mr Marshall, who pretended to be working at the British Embassy, bound, gagged and attacked Mr Gismondi with the truncheon and pepper spray, the court heard.

He then demanded money and tried to smother him with a cushion but fled when Mr Gismondi alerted his neighbours.

Mr Marshall was later arrested and found guilty of murder and attempted murder in July 2014.

The Old Bailey heard British police spoke to their Italian counterparts and Mr Marshall was flown to Heathrow Airport in custody in February this year where he was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Fasoli.

Jurors previously heard it was thought the 58 year old had died in an accident until footage of his killing was found by his nephew.

The trial continues.