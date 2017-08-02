Romford doctor Manish Shah charged with 118 sexual offences
- 2 August 2017
- From the section London
A doctor from east London has been charged with 118 sexual offences, the Met Police has said.
Manish Shah, of Brunel Close, Romford, is accused of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 counts of sexual assault.