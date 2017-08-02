Grenfell fire: Notting Hill Carnival to hold minute's silence

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The west London carnival take places over the August bank holiday weekend

A minute's silence will be held during this year's Notting Hill Carnival in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, organisers have announced.

Celebrations at the colourful west London event will come to a halt at 15:00 BST on 28 August.

Chairman Pepe Francis said the tribute would allow people to "show proper respect for our grieving friends and neighbours".

At least 80 people were killed in blaze in North Kensington on 14 June.

Mr Francis said it "feels right that we continue" the carnival, which takes place close to Grenfell Tower.

"We don't pretend we can give solace. But we can, and will, offer respect and solidarity," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption At least 80 people were killed in blaze in North Kensington on 14 June

More than one million people are expected to attend the festivities which take place on 27 and 28 August.

On Tuesday, two-year-old Jeremiah Deen became the latest person to be formally identified as a victim of the fire at the 24-storey tower.

Forty-five people have now been formally identified as victims.