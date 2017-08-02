Man found stabbed to death in street in Barking

Image copyright Google

A man was stabbed to death and two others suffered knife wounds in an attack in east London.

Police were called to Movers Lane in Barking at 01:00 BST where a man was reported to be lying on the ground with stab wounds.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital, although their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said no arrests had been made.