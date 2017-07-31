Kensington moped attack: Man left with facial injuries
A man has been left with facial injuries after two people on a moped threw an unknown liquid at him in London's Knightsbridge.
The Met Police said the 47-year-old man was attacked in Walton Place at about 20:30 BST by "two males" on a moped.
The force said the man had been taken to a central London hospital but his condition was not yet known.
A spokesperson said it was not yet known if the liquid thrown was a corrosive substance.
They said no-one had yet been arrested but officers remained at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.