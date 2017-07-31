Married father-of-four dies in RideLondon cycling event

Image copyright Katya Ozols Image caption Maris Ozols, 67, suffered a cardiac arrest about 13 miles into the event.

A man has died after taking part in this year's RideLondon cycling event.

Married father-of-four Maris Ozols, 67, from west London, suffered a cardiac arrest on Cromwell Road about 13 miles into the event

He received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene, organisers said.

The event, which took place on Sunday, saw 28,032 riders complete either a 46 or 100-mile cycle ride through Surrey and London.

On the website set up to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in his name, Mr Ozols' family described him as "a fit and active man, who partook in yoga and swimming several times a week".

They added: "We never saw it coming. He didn't have a history of heart problems as far as we knew."

Mr Ozols' son Martin added: "Maris lived life to the full. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who refused to get old. He died doing what he loved."

A statement released by RideLondon added: "Everyone involved in Prudential Ride London would like to express our sincere condolences to Maris's family and friends".

The exact cause of Mr Ozols' death has yet to be established.