Man 'murdered by fake policeman in sex game'

A man was filmed being terrorised and then killed by a fake policeman during a bondage sex session, a jury heard.

Peter Fasoli, 58, was murdered by "fantasist" Jason Marshall at home in January 2013, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Marshall, 28, later set fire to the bungalow in Northolt, west London, to cover up the murder, the jury was told. For nearly two years Mr Fasoli's death was thought to have been an accident.

Mr Marshall, of East Ham, in east London, denies murder.

It was only when his family discovered footage on Mr Fasoli's computer hard drive that it was realised he had suffered a worse fate.

The harrowing footage was found by Mr Fasoli's nephew Christopher Murgatroyd, who examined his uncle's fire-damaged computer in November 2014, looking for his uncle's research into his family tree.

Instead he found himself watching his violent death, the jury heard.

Edward Brown QC, prosecuting, told the court the attack was "as shocking as it was determined".

'Calculated attack'

He warned the video evidence showed the actual killing itself, adding: "The issues in this case are such that you will need to watch what on any account is very disturbing evidence."

The defendant first got in contact with Mr Fasoli, who worked as a computer repairman, through gay social networking site Badoo in December 2012 and offered to set up a threesome, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Marshall invented the persona of a "law enforcement operative" to "dominate" his victim for his own "murderous purposes", the court heard.

An initial investigation into Mr Fasoli's death concluded it was an accident and that a fire had been sparked by a faulty light which may have fallen on to a bed.

But Mr Brown said: "The fire was intended to hide a terrible crime.

"Peter Fasoli was killed intentionally. He had been subjected to a calculated and determined attack by this defendant whom he invited into his home.

"In the end he literally fought for his life but by the time Mr Fasoli fully understood the true motives of the person who had tricked his way into his home, it was too late."

The trial continues.