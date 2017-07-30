Prudential RideLondon: Thousands of cyclists descend on capital

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption A number of cycling events take place during the three-day festival

Thousands of amateur and professional cyclists have hit the roads of London and Surrey for the third day of the Prudential RideLondon festival.

Sunday's event saw 25,000 riders tackle either a 100-mile or 46-mile course beginning at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and ending at The Mall.

They were then followed by 150 of the world's top pro cyclists who raced the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on the riders.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic started at Horse Guards Parade

Image copyright AFP Image caption The professional race follows a 125-mile (200km) route through London and Surrey

Image copyright AFP Image caption This is the fifth year of the Prudential RideLondon cycling festival

Friday and Saturday saw other cycling events take place including a family-friendly mass bike ride through central London.

Saturday also saw US cyclist Coryn Rivera win the Prudential RideLondon Classique women's race.

Image copyright PA Image caption Families joined a mass bike ride through the capital on Saturday

Image copyright AFP Image caption Enthusiastic spectators turned out to cheer on the riders

Image copyright AFP Image caption Many roads have been closed to traffic for the race