Man arrested over suspected London acid attack
- 28 July 2017
- From the section London
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack in east London.
Two men, aged 23 and 24, were left with life-changing injuries after a noxious substance was thrown over them on Tuesday on Roman Road, Bethnal Green.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's specialist gang crime unit. Enquiries are ongoing.