Charlie Gard parents announce death of 'beautiful boy'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eleven-month-old Charlie Gard has died - he'd suffered from a rare genetic condition

Charlie Gard, the baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment, has died, a family spokesman has confirmed.

The 11-month-old was moved to a hospice following a High Court ruling.

He suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness.

His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, fought a lengthy legal battle with Great Ormond Street Hospital to allow him to be taken to the US for legal treatment.

But on Monday they dropped their legal battle after the doctor said it was too late for it to work.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Ms Yates said: "Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie."

On Thursday, she said the couple had been denied their "final wish" to have more time with him after a High Court judge ruled that he would be moved to a hospice and have his life support withdrawn soon after.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Chris Gard and Connie Yates fought a five-month legal battle on behalf of their son

The couple had wanted to take their son to the US for nucleoside bypass therapy, but specialists at GOSH said the treatment was experimental and that Charlie had irreversible brain damage.

The couple fought a legal battle for five months, in which judges from the High Court, Supreme Court and the European Court all agreed with doctors that the treatment would not benefit Charlie.

Charlie's plight attracted the attention of Pope Francis and US president Donald Trump.

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption Charlie has been in intensive care since October

Following the European Court ruling, the Pope said he was following the case "with affection and sadness".

A statement released from the Vatican said: "For them he prays, hoping that their desire to accompany and care for their own child to the end is not ignored."

The US president then offered his support, tweeting: "If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so."

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption HIs parents have described him as an "absolute warrior"

Paying tribute to their son following the end of their legal challenge the couple, both in their 30s and of Bedfont, west London, had described him as an "absolute warrior".

On Monday Mr Gard said: "Mummy and Daddy love you so much Charlie, we always have and we always will and we are so sorry that we couldn't save you.

"We had the chance but we weren't allowed to give you that chance. Sweet dreams baby. Sleep tight our beautiful little boy."

Following news of Charlie's death, US Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Charlie Gard. Karen & I offer our prayers & condolences to his loving parents during this difficult time."

Image copyright Featureworld

Timeline of Charlie's case