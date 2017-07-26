London

Sally Anne Bowman killer Mark Dixie admits other attacks

  • 26 July 2017
Mark Dixie Image copyright PA
Image caption Mark Dixie was jailed for a minimum of 34 years in 2008

A man serving a life sentence for raping and murdering teenage model Sally Anne Bowman has admitted attacks on two other women previously.

Mark Dixie was jailed in 2008 for repeatedly stabbing Miss Bowman then raping her as she lay dead or dying in south London in 2005.

Appearing via videolink at Southwark Crown Court Dixie, 46, admitted raping a woman in 1987 when he was 16.

He also admitted charges over an attack on a second woman in 2002.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Sally Anne Bowman was murdered in south London in 2005

