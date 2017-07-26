Celine Dookhran murder trial date set

Image copyright @Twitter Image caption Celine Dookhran was found dead in an empty house in Kingston Upon Thames

A man accused of the kidnap, rape and murder of Celine Dookhran will face trial in January, 2018.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, is also charged with the kidnap, rape and attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

He appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing alongside Vincent Tappu, 28, from Acton, west London, who is accused of kidnapping both women.

Ms Dookhran, 20, was found dead on 19 July in an unoccupied house in Kingston Upon Thames.

The court heard that Mr Arshid wished to be known as Mr Hussain and a provisional trial date has been set for 15 January 2018.

The defendants were remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and trial hearing on 11 October.