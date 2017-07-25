Celine Dookhran killing: Tributes paid to 'beautiful girl'

Image copyright @Twitter Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Celine Dookhran's death was a neck wound

Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped and raped before being killed.

Celine Dookhran's body was found at an address in Coombe Lane West, in Kingston Upon Thames, on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Mujahid Arshid, 33, murdered the teenager - who was of Indian Muslim heritage - for being in a relationship with an Arab Muslim.

One user on Facebook said: "RIP Celine. Such a beautiful, intelligent soul."

Ms Dookhran, who was born in Wandsworth in 1996 and grew up in south London, had a passion for make-up and offered cosmetic advice to her followers on social media.

Her social media messages included posts about religious holidays and fasting during Ramadan.

The last tweet, posted eight days before her death, said "Alhamdulillah [praise God] for everything that's all I can say".

Following the news of her death, one of her Twitter followers said: "Innalillahe wainna ilaye rajeeon ["We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."]

"RIP Celine, You did not deserve what has happened, May Allah grant you a place in Paradise. Inshallah."

While another user posted: "RIP Celine, you were very beautiful and you will never be forgotten."

Image copyright @Twitter Image caption Ms Dookhran had a passion for make-up and offered cosmetic advice to her Twitter followers

Mr Arshid is also accused of the kidnap, rape and attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

The second woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had earlier been treated for stab or slash wounds at a south London hospital.

Vincent Tappu, 28, from Acton, west London, is also charged with kidnapping both women.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Ms Dookhran's death was a neck wound.

Image caption Police found the body of the 19-year-old at a property in Kingston Upon Thames

The men have been remanded in custody.

Mr Arshid, of no fixed address, is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 26 July.

Both defendants will appear at the same court on 21 August.