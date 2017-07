From the section

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marvyn Iheanacho was found guilty of murder on Friday

A man who battered his girlfriend's five-year-old son to death in a London park for losing a trainer has been jailed for life.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, attacked Alex Malcolm in Mountsfield Park, Catford, on 20 November 2016.

Witnesses heard a "child's fearful voice saying sorry", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe, Woolwich Crown Court was told.

Iheanacho, who denied murder, will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.