South West Trains is warning of severe disruption across the whole network for the rest of the day.

The train company is advising passengers not to travel towards London Waterloo until after 09:00 after a loss of all signalling in the Earlsfield area of south-west London.

It said trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised until the end of service.

Engineers have fixed the problem but they are monitoring the situation.