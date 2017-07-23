Dozens of job offers for girl fined for lemonade stand

Image copyright Andre Spicer Image caption Andre Spicer said his daughter burst into tears and told him "I've done a bad thing"

A five-year-old girl who was fined £150 by a council for selling 50p cups of lemonade has received dozens of offers to set up stalls at other events.

Andre Spicer, a business school professor, had let his daughter set up a stall to sell refreshments outside Lovebox Festival, east London.

However, four council officials fined the pair for trading without a licence.

Tower Hamlets Council has since apologised for issuing the fixed penalty notice and cancelled the fine.

'Kind response'

Mr Spicer said his daughter had received offers to set up lemonade stands at festivals and at Borough Market in Southwark.

The family tweeted: "We have been overwhelmed by the kind response from people across the world.

"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand.

"We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."

Borough Market tweeted the girl's father: "In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."

LeeFest: Neverland has also invited the pair to sell lemonade at its August festival in Kent.

Image copyright Andre Spicer Image caption The fine was for trading without a licence

Mr Spicer told how his daughter had "burst into tears" after enforcement officers "began reading from a big script explaining that she did not have a trading licence".

He said: "My daughter clung to me screaming 'Daddy, Daddy, I've done a bad thing.' She's five.

"We were then issued a fine of £150. We packed up and walked home."

A council spokesman said: "We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly.

"This clearly did not happen."