Stepdad who beat boy to death over lost trainer convicted

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Iheanacho was found guilty on Friday

A man has been found guilty of murder after battering his partner's five-year-old son to death in a park for losing a trainer.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, subjected Alex Malcolm to a brutal attack in Mountsfield Park, Catford, south-east London, on 20 November last year.

Witnesses heard a "child's fearful voice saying sorry", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe, Woolwich Crown Court was told.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Image copyright Robin Webster Image caption Witnesses in the park heard a "child's fearful voice", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe

The jury heard Iheanacho, of Hounslow, was in a relationship with Alex's mother Lilya Breha and would often stay in her flat in Catford.

Ms Breha nodded as the verdict was announced and quietly wept in court.

Alex suffered fatal head and stomach injuries and died in hospital two days after the attack.

One of his trainers was later found in the play area by police.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption One of Alex's trainers was later found in the play area by police

Iheanacho, who was known to Alex as "Daddy Mills", admitted beating the boy before in a note in his diary which read: "Do I really love Alex, five years old small cute lil boy.

"Who want nothing more, than daddy mills to love him protect him but most of all keep him from harm - even though I had to beat him just now for sicking up in the cab - why why why I say - so the answer is yes yes yes I love him and like with all my heart but may not enough."

Iheanacho, who denied murder, gave several different accounts of how the injuries were caused including that Alex fell off a climbing frame, which were all rejected by the jury.