Burnt Oak fire: Gas cylinders fear in workshop blaze
- 20 July 2017
- From the section London
Five hundred people have been evacuated from homes and businesses in Edgware, north London following a fire at a workshop.
Half a single storey workshop is alight behind some shops with flats above them in Watling Avenue.
London Fire Brigade said an exclusion zone had been set up because of fears that gas cylinders may explode in the heat.