Lumiere London: Festival of light to return in 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The festival of light returns to London in 2018

A festival of light featuring 40 artists is set to return to London.

Lumiere London 2018 would "transform the city and offer new perspectives on the capital's iconic architecture, streets and landmarks", Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said.

The festival in 2016 saw light installations in Piccadilly, King's Cross and Trafalgar Square attracting an estimated 1.3 million visitors.

Next year's event will take place over four nights between 18 and 21 January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 1.3 million people visited Lumiere London in 2016, the mayor's office said

Mr Khan said the 2018 event would be "bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before".

"I am particularly pleased that this year we are organising community projects in outer London boroughs to ensure that as many Londoners as possible can get involved with this world-class event", he said.

"There's no better way to banish the January blues - so get ready to take to the streets and marvel at a dazzling array of incredible artwork and installations."

Works will be exhibited both north and south of the River Thames, with Covent Garden, Victoria, South Bank and Waterloo added as new destinations for 2018.