Teen in critical condition after police car chase

Image copyright Google Image caption A moped ridden by three teenagers collided with a police car at the junction of South Park Road and Trinity Road in Wimbledon

A 16 year-old boy is in a critical condition after a collision between a police car and a moped being ridden by three teenagers in south-west London.

The moped was in a crash with the police car at around 02:15 BST on Sunday in South Park Road, Wimbledon.

All three boys were taken to a south London hospital for treatment.

The moped was believed to have been involved in an attempted robbery and was being monitored by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

A second 16-year-old suffered a serious injury to his leg and a 15-year-old sustained minor injuries.

All three were arrested at the scene and two large knives were recovered.

The moped had been reported lost or stolen to police on 12 July.

The Met said the Directorate of Professionals Standards has been informed and the incident had been referred to the Police Watchdog.