Teenager charged over London acid attacks

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with five acid attacks in London on Thursday has been charged with 15 offences, police have said.

The charges include robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance.

The five attacks took place in 90 minutes across north and east London.

The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday. A 15-year-old boy also arrested has been released on bail.

The 16-year-old has been charged with:

three counts of robbery

four counts of attempted robbery

one count of possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance

five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

one count of GBH with intent

one count of handling stolen goods

Police said the investigation into the five separate attacks "remains ongoing".

Speaking before the boy was charged Ch Insp Ben Clark, from the Met's Hackney Borough, said all of the victims had riding mopeds.

One victim suffered "life-changing injuries".

Media caption "My helmet saved me," says London acid attack victim Jabed Hussain

Jabed Hussain, 32, was one of the five people attacked on Thursday and said his helmet saved him from worse injury.

"I took off my helmet and I was just screaming for help because it's getting dry and as much as it's getting dry it's burning. So I was just screaming for water," Mr Hussain said.