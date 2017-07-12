Electrical fire closes London Paddington station

From the section

Image copyright London Fire Brigade/Twitter Image caption Two thousand people were evacuated from the station

Two thousand people have been evacuated and trains cancelled or delayed due to an electrical fire at London Paddington.

The fire in an intake room has been extinguished, London Fire Brigade tweeted just before 22:00 BST.

National Rail confirmed the station was evacuated while safety checks were carried out.

Commuters were told to expect delays and cancellations until the end of service.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade/twitter Image caption Small electrical fire cause travel chaos

Emergency services, including British Transport Police, remain on site.

Trains on all routes between London Paddington and Reading faced cancellation, delays of up to 60 minutes or revision.

Great Western Railway customers were advised to use Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, South West Trains and London Underground.

Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express rail services were also suspended.