Boy, 5, 'killed in Catford park after losing his trainer'

Image copyright Google Image caption Marvyn Iheanacho is accused of killing his partner's son in Mountsfield Park, Catford

A five-year-old boy was battered to death by his mother's boyfriend in a south-east London park after he lost his trainer, a court has heard.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, is accused of causing fatal head and stomach injuries to Alex Malcolm in Mountsfield Park, Catford, on 20 November last year.

Witnesses in the park heard a "child's fearful voice", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe, Woolwich Crown Court was told.

Mr Iheanacho denies murder.

The jury heard the 39 year old, of Hounslow, was in a relationship with Alex's mother Lilya Breha and would often stay in her flat in Catford.

CCTV captured Mr Iheanacho taking Alex on three separate buses to the park where they arrived at about 17:12 GMT.

'Loud banging'

Prosecutor Eleanor Laws QC said the pair then went to the play area because Alex lost one of his trainers and Mr Iheanacho "lost his temper and violently assaulted the boy."

She told jurors there were no witnesses or CCTV footage of the attack but said there was "clear evidence...the defendant lost his temper with Alex before he sustained his injuries."

One witness described how she saw Mr Iheanacho bending down and "raging at the child who was very quiet", the court was told.

Ms Laws said the witness's partner also heard "loud banging and a male voice screaming about the loss of shoes and a child's fearful voice saying 'sorry'".

"At some point, whether during this confrontation or between this confrontation and the next sighting of the defendant... the boy had received extreme injuries," she said.

Judge Mark Dennis QC told jurors the main issue in the case was how Alex sustained the injuries.

The trial continues.