Charlie Gard's parents 'hope to use donations to set up charity'

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Gard has been in intensive care since October last year

The mother of Charlie Gard has suggested £1.3m donated by the public for her son to undergo experimental therapy will instead go to charity.

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights have rejected Charlie's parents' plea to intervene in his case.

It means Great Ormond Street can switch off the baby's life support.

Previously his mother Connie Yates wrote on a fundraising website the family would create a charity to combat the condition Charlie suffers from.

Image copyright PA Image caption Connie Yates and Chris Gard raised more than £1.3m for treatment in the US

"A few people have asked us what we'll do if we don't win the court case," Ms Yates said in a statement posted on the GoFundMe website used to fundraise for his treatment.

"We'd like to save other babies and children because these medications have been proven to work and we honestly have so much belief in them.

"If Charlie doesn't get this chance, we will make sure that other innocent babies and children will be saved", she said.

The post has since been deleted and GoFundMe said it would discuss with Charlie's parents what should happen to the monies raised.

Well-wishers have continued to donate to the fund since Charlie's parents learned of the judges' final decision on Tuesday.

Great Ormond Street hospital will end life support for Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to allow the 10 month old to die with dignity.

It said there would be "no rush" to change Charlie's care at present though as its priority was to support his parents in the next steps.

Charlie Gard: Timeline of parents' legal battle: