Man stabbed in large Stamford Hill party brawl

A man has been stabbed during a large brawl in north London.

The 19-year-old was found injured in Lynmouth Road, on the Stamford Hill Estate, at 23:50 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the disorder began after a "block party" attended by around 200 people. An eyewitness told the BBC many of the people were involved in the brawl.

The man was taken by air ambulance to an east London hospital. One man has been arrested.