Finsbury Park: 'Several hurt' as vehicle hits pedestrians

A vehicle has struck pedestrians "leaving a number of casualties" in north London, police said.

One person was arrested following the incident near Finsbury Park Mosque on Seven Sisters Road.

Officers were called at 00.20 BST and remain at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said, describing it as a "major incident".

London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources".

Witnesses said the area was busy because worshippers had been attending evening prayers.

Others have described seeing police tend to the injured.

Cynthia Vanzella said on Twitter: "Horrible to watch police officers doing cardiac massage at people on the floor, desperately trying to save them. I just hope they did."