Heathrow Airport Terminals 3 and 5 baggage system failure

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queues building at Heathrow Airport

People heading out of Heathrow are facing flights without their luggage after the airport's baggage system failed.

Passengers have been advised to pack essential items in their hand luggage.

Heathrow said the system had failed at Terminals 3 and 5 but said other terminals were unaffected.

British Airways, Iberia, and American Airlines flights to Europe and the US are among those affected.

It comes three weeks after an IT system failure caused chaos for thousands of British Airways passengers.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Heathrow Airport has advised passengers to carry essential items in their hand luggage

A spokesman for the airport told the BBC hold bags will follow passengers but they could not say when.

Luggage is currently being put in holding pens.

Heathrow added it was investigating why the baggage system at both terminals had failed and was working hard to get the system running again as soon as possible.