London fire: What we know so far

Six people have died and more than 50 people are in hospital after a huge fire engulfed a west London tower block on Tuesday night.

The building is still on fire and many people are still unaccounted for.

What happened?

The fire was reported at the 24-storey block, Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, 00:54 BST.

It is believed to have started on the fourth floor and spread incredibly quickly.

Forty fire engines and around 200 firefighters went to tackle the blaze.

How many victims are there?

Six people have died in the blaze, according to police, with the number of fatalities expected to rise.

More than 50 people are being treated in hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service. Five London hospitals - St Mary's, Chelsea and Westminster, Royal Free, St Thomas' and King's College Hospital - have received patients. NHS England said no details about their conditions were currently available.

Eyewitnesses have said some people may still be trapped in the building.

The tower block contains about 120 flats and there would have been "several hundred" people in the block when the fire broke out, according to the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough, Nick Paget-Brown.

Notting Dale ward councillor Judith Blakeman, who lives across the road from the block, said that between 400 and 600 people live in the building.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said fire crews only managed to reach the 12th floor at the height of the fire.

The Met Police has set up an emergency number on 0800 0961 233 for anyone concerned about friends or family.

People who live in the block, but have left, are being urged to make themselves known to the authorities so that they know they are safe.

What caused the fire?

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said "a full investigation will need to be undertaken at the first possible opportunity to establish exactly what happened and what can be done to prevent such an incident happening again."

Where is the tower block?

Grenfell Tower is on Latimer Road, in west London.

It's part of the Lancaster West Estate, a social housing complex of nearly 1,000 homes, in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

The tower block is near Westfield shopping centre in White City and the A40 - a major route for traffic entering and leaving the west of London.

What do we know about Grenfell Tower?

Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council.

A two-year £10m refurbishment - which was part of a wider transformation of the estate - was completed last year. Work included new exterior cladding, replacement windows and a communal heating system. Additional homes were also added.

The tower is managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of the council.

Grenfell Tower, North Kensington 120 flats

24 storeys

20 residential levels

4 community/podium levels

2016 tower block refurbishment completed AFP

The local Grenfell Action Group had claimed, before and during the refurbishment, the block constituted a fire risk and residents had warned that access to the site for emergency vehicles was "severely restricted".

The BBC has been unable to contact the property's management company in the hours since the fire.

Kensington and Chelsea council insists the block has been regularly inspected, but the London Mayor said safety and maintenance issues would have to be looked at.

What are eyewitnesses saying?

Eyewitnesses said they saw people trapped inside the burning building screaming for help, and shouting for their children to be saved.

Some said they saw lights - thought to be mobile phones or torches - flashing at the top of the block of flats, and trapped residents coming to their windows - some holding children.

Eyewitness Jody Martin said: "I watched one person falling out, I watched another woman holding her baby out the window... hearing screams.

"I was yelling at everyone to get down and they were saying 'We can't leave our apartments, the smoke is too bad on the corridors.'"

Paul Munakr, who lives on the seventh floor, managed to escape, but said he was alerted to the fire not by fire alarms but by people on the street below, shouting "don't jump, don't jump".

Michael Paramasivan, who lives on the seventh floor with his girlfriend and young daughter, said he ignored official advice to stay in your home.

"If we had stayed in that flat, we would've perished. My gut instinct told me just to get the girls out. I wrapped the little one up because of the smoke and I just got them out."

Another resident, Zoe, who lives on the fourth floor, said she was woken by a neighbour banging on her door.

"The whole landing was thick with smoke. The smoke alarms weren't going off but the way it spread so quickly from the fourth floor, all the way up to the 23rd floor was scary."

The BBC's Andy Moore, who was at the scene, described watching debris falling from the building, and hearing explosions and breaking glass.

"The police keep pushing back their cordons, pushing back members of the public for fear the building might collapse," he said.

Grenfall Tower witnesses recall harrowing night

How can you help?

St Clements Church has been collecting clothes, food and water for those affected - many of whom had been forced to escape the building in their night clothes. They now only want baby clothes and nappies, and say they will work out what else they need later.

There is a rest centre at Harrow Centre, Freston Road, while the chairman of Queens Park Rangers said he was enquiring as to whether their Shepherd's Bush stadium, Loftus Road, could also be used as a centre.

The Rugby Portobello Trust is also acting as a rest centre, but only for evacuated people. Friends and families are asked not to go there.

A number of individuals have also reached out via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to offer accommodation and transport help.

Several crowdfunding pages have been set up for those affected by the blaze, with one raising more than £20,000 within hours.

What other disruption is there?

The A40 - part of which is known as the Westway - is closed between Northern Roundabout and Marylebone Road.

London Underground has closed the Circle line and the Hammersmith & City line between Hammersmith and Edgware Road.

Kensington Aldridge Academy, the secondary school next to Grenfell tower, is closed for the day.

