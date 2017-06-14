Borough Market reopens after London Bridge terror attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The historic market has been closed since the attack on 3 June

Borough Market has reopened for business after it was forced to close following the London Bridge terror attack.

Traders held a minute's silence to remember the victims before the market bell was rung at 10:00 BST.

The historic market has been closed since the attack on 3 June while police carried out forensic investigations.

Donald Hyslop, chair of trustees, said the opening marked the beginning of a "healing process" for the community.

"It is essential for the well-being of everyone associated with Borough Market that we return to at least a semblance of normality as soon as we can," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Borough Market has existed in one form or another for about 1,000 years

Image copyright AFP Image caption The market is positioned on the south end of London Bridge

A trader support fund has been set up to help those who suffered financially because of the closure.

Opening hours have been extended over the next two weeks, with shoppers able to visit on 18 and 25 June to further help businesses.

Some traders have also created special dishes which they will be selling in exchange for donations to the fund.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Large numbers of floral tributes have been left in London Bridge

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Messages of condolence have also been left on a wall at the south end of the bridge

Staff at one restaurant in the market, which will be reopening on Wednesday lunchtime, said they had "emerged from a tough time as a stronger family".

Workers in the El Pastor were hailed as heroes for throwing objects at the terrorists as they burst in during the attack.

In a post on the restaurant's Instagram page, they said "the kindness and bravery shown by individuals and groups on the the night of 3rd June and afterwards has been awe-inspiring."

The reopening of the market comes as inquests into the deaths of the eight victims are held at Southwark Coroner's Court.

Image copyright PA/El Pastor Image caption El Pastor staff were hailed as heroes for throwing objects at the attackers

Not just a market

Image copyright Getty Images

Borough Market, positioned at the south end of London Bridge, has existed in one form or another for about 1,000 years, making it one of the oldest markets in London.

Originally a wholesale market, it now centres around artisan foods.

It is one of the largest food markets in the country, with more than 100 stalls selling gourmet goods from both Britain and abroad. As well as selling food to take away, there are more than 30 bars, cafes and restaurants.

It is a tourist attraction in its own right, attracting about five million visitors a year.

The market and its surrounding streets have been used as film locations for such features as Bridget Jones's Diary, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

London Bridge spans the River Thames between the City of London and Southwark, in central London.

It is often depicted in films, news and documentaries showing the throng of commuters journeying to work into the City from London Bridge Station.