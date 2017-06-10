Croydon shooting: Man killed in drive-by attack
- 10 June 2017
A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in Croydon, south London.
Police said he had been in a Volkswagen car when a motorcyclist with a passenger pulled up alongside in Wellesley Road and fired shots.
He was taken to hospital by the driver of the car who suffered minor injuries but died on arrival.
Officers said they were alerted after the man arrived at hospital shortly after 22:00 BST on Friday.
No arrests have yet been made.