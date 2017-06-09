General Election 2017: Strong night for Labour in London

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emily Thornberry was among those who significantly increased their share of the vote

Labour has had a strong night in London, winning three seats from the Conservatives and increasing majorities elsewhere in the capital.

The party removed two Tory ministers as it took Battersea, Croydon Central and Enfield Southgate from the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats also had a resurgence in south west London with Sir Vince Cable and Sir Ed Davey both returning to parliament.

With over 50 areas counted, the Tories had managed to retain 10 seats.

Justine Greening was one of the Conservatives to be returned to Parliament, although with her majority vastly reduced from over 10,000 to about 1,500.

Image caption Justine Greening held her seat in Putney

Labour was already dominant in London, having won 45 seats in 2015, compared with 27 for the Conservatives and one for the Lib Dems.

Marsha De Cordova defeated former junior minister Jane Ellison in Battersea, while Tory housing minister Gavin Barwell lost his seat to Labour's Sarah Jones.

Bambos Charalambous defeated David Burrowes in Enfield Southgate by 4,355 votes.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: "I'm very, very proud of the campaign my party has run"

Labour also won comfortable majorities in marginal seats such as Ealing Central and Acton, with Rupa Huq increasing her majority from 274 in 2015 to nearly 14,000.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who took over Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's former seat in Tooting, also increased her majority from 5.3% to 26.6%.

During her victory speech, the A&E doctor said the result was "a clear message to Theresa May".

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Vince Cable won Twickenham by almost 10,000 votes

The Lib Dems saw Sir Vince Cable defeat Conservative Tania Mathias to regain his Twickenham seat.

Sir Ed Davey also took Kingston and Surbiton from the Tories, while fellow Lib Dem Tom Brake managed to hold on to Carshalton and Wallington with a 2.7% majority.

But Simon Hughes' attempt to return in Bermondsey and Old Southwark ended in failure as Labour's Neil Coyle retained the seat.