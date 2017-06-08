Three terror suspects arrested in east London armed raids

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences following a series of raids involving armed police, in east London.

Two men, aged 34 and 37, were detained in Newham, while a third man aged 33 was arrested at an address in Waltham Forest.

All three have been taken to a south London police station.

The arrests are not connected to the attacks on London Bridge and in Borough Market, Scotland Yard said.

In a separate investigation, counter-terror police made a series of arrests in Ilford, east London, on Wednesday night in connection with the London Bridge atrocity.

They came five days after eight people were killed and dozens injured when three men launched a van and knife rampage on Saturday night.

All the attackers were shot dead by police.