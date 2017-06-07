Tottenham stabbing: Teenagers held over boy's knife murder

Image copyright @999London Image caption Police were called to Tottenham over reports of youths fighting with weapons

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a fight in north London.

The victim was found by police at the junction between Tottenham Green and Tynemouth Road on Tuesday afternoon.

He was treated by paramedics who were called but was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of murder while another, aged 19, was detained on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are both in custody in different police stations.

A cordon was set up by police in the area where the teenager was found

Police officers attended the scene after receiving calls about a fight taking place between a group of youths.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Relatives of the victim has been informed about his death. A post-mortem examination has yet to be held.