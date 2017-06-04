London attacks: What we know so far

A van has struck pedestrians on London Bridge in central London leaving a number of casualties, including fatalities. Police have declared a "terrorist incident" there and at nearby Borough Market amid reports of stabbings.

Here's what we know so far.

Image caption The initial attack occurred on London Bridge

What happened?

Armed police and ambulances were called to reports of a white van hitting several people on London Bridge 22:08 BST on Saturday.

The area and nearby railway stations were closed. Witness reports said the van mounted the pavement of the bridge.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, said: "A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shots were later fired in the area around Borough market to the south of the bridge

Police have said there has been "more than one" person killed on London Bridge.

British Transport Police confirmed at 23:15 that there were "a number" of casualties and said there was an "incident that possibly involved a van and a knife".

London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were sent to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a second armed response to nearby Borough Market where there were reports of stabbings. Police said shots have been fired.

Police subsequently confirmed they are treating these as "terrorist incidents".

A third police unit was sent to the Vauxhall area. Officers later said this was a stabbing and not connected to the operation at London Bridge and Borough Market.

What is currently happening?

Injured people are being treated on London Bridge and being moved from the scene.

Armed police are also at Borough Market, which is on the south side of London Bridge. The Met confirmed shots were fired.

The area around the bridge has been cordoned off.

London Bridge and Borough stations have been closed and trains are passing straight through.

Network Rail also said Waterloo East, Charing Cross and Cannon Street stations have been closed.

There are also delays at Blackfriars.

Police boats are searching the River Thames for anyone who may have fallen from the bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan are being kept "regularly updated" on events.

The prime minister will chair a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the incidents "brutal and shocking".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Get down" - police enter bar at London Bridge

Police have been clearing bars and restaurants around Borough Market, a very busy area of the capital especially on Saturday nights.

People were seen with their hands on their heads as they were being led away from the area.