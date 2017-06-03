Teenager stabbed to death in Peckham

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Abdirahman Mohamed was attacked in Southampton Way

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a street attack.

Abdirahman Mohamed was killed on Southampton Way in Peckham, south London, just after 23:00 BST on Friday, close to the Tesco Express store.

Despite efforts to keep him alive he was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one has been arrested and police are appealing for witnesses.

Abdirahman, from Camberwell, is the eighth teenager to be stabbed to death in London so far this year.

Det Ch Insp Diane Tudway said: "Abdirahman's family are utterly devastated and cannot understand why he has been taken from them in what is such a senseless act of violence.

"The motive at this time is unclear and we are retaining an open mind as to why Abdirahman was stabbed."