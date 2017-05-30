Royal Opera House cast and audience evacuated

Image copyright Perre Srrio Image caption The street outside the theatre was packed with audience and cast members

Cast members and theatre-goers were evacuated from the Royal Opera House in London after a fire alarm went off mid-performance.

Performers from the comic opera L'elisir d'amore gathered outside the Bow Street venue in full costume at 20:30 BST, alongside members of the audience.

The theatre said the interruption was a false alarm and the show had restarted.

People took to Twitter after being caught up in the real-life drama.

Image copyright Imogen Wilson Image caption People gathered in the street outside as the drama unfolded

Image copyright Nikki Spencer Image caption Theatre-goers remained cheerful despite the drama

Grace Mallon tweeted: "Exciting times at Elisir d'Amore @RoyalOperaHouse - first time I've been evacuated for a fire alarm in the middle of a performance!"

Matt Innes‏ tweeted: "Delightful Donizetti interrupted for a fire alarm, but about to restart to a cheer. Blitz spirit right here."

Michael Amon‏ added: "#royaloperahouse big says that wasn't a drill and thanks everyone for a "brilliant" evacuation. Ready to start in a couple minutes."

Image copyright Marcus Green Image caption The theatre said the interruption to the performance was a false alarm

Image copyright Anja Naumann Image caption The evacuation happened in the first act of comic opera L'elisir d'amore