Fire at Wimbledon tennis courts in London

Image copyright @MarcInners Image caption Crews from Tooting, Wandsworth, Fulham and New Malden fire stations were at the scene

A fire has erupted at Wimbledon's tennis courts in London.

London Fire Brigade said that up to 20 firefighters were called out to the blaze at the All England Tennis Club just before 12:33 BST.

It comes just weeks before the world-famous Championship games are due to take place at the venue.

The fire, which was close to Gate 1 - near Wimbledon's No. 1 Court - has since been extinguished. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.