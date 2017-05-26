Damon Smith jailed for planting failed Tube bomb

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Damon Smith claimed he left the device on the Jubilee line train as a prank

A student who made a bomb filled with ball bearings and left it on a Tube train has been jailed for 15 years.

Damon Smith put his homemade device into a rucksack and left it on a Jubilee line train in October 2016.

The 20 year old claimed it was a prank but was found guilty of possession of an explosive substance with intent.

Sentencing, the Old Bailey judge told Smith "the seriousness of what you did cannot be overstated".

The court heard had the device exploded, it would have gone off as commuters left the North Greenwich station platform.

Smith, who has an autistic spectrum disorder, built the device using a £2 clock from Tesco and an al-Qaeda online article on bomb-making.

Before sentencing, his lawyer had pleaded with the judge for "mercy" and said the "unique" student had "learned his lesson".

But Judge Richard Marks QC said that while Smith was not motivated by terrorism, he was a dangerous offender who had constructed other devices before planting one on the Tube.

Image caption Antonitza Smith said her son had "never been in trouble with the police before"

His mother, who he lived with in Rotherhithe, south-east London, said her son was "just a vulnerable little boy who needs help, not prison".

"He just made a smoke bomb and the prank went wrong, and now he's paying for it," she said.